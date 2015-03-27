Fed rate hike may be warranted later this year: Yellen

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve
is giving "serious consideration" to beginning to reduce its
accommodative monetary policy and a rate hike may be warranted
later this year, although a downturn in core inflation or wage
growth could force it to hold off, the central bank's chief said
on Friday.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that after the first rate
increase a further, gradual tightening in monetary policy will
likely be warranted. If incoming data fails to support the Fed's
forecast, the path of policy will be adjusted, she said.
"With continued improvement in economic conditions, an
increase in the target range for that rate may well be warranted
later this year," Yellen said in prepared remarks at a monetary
policy conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
Yellen added that the timing and the path of a Fed hike
would depend on the incoming economic data.
"The actual path of policy will evolve as economic
conditions evolve, and policy tightening could speed up, slow
down, pause, or even reverse course depending on actual and
expected developments in real activity and inflation," Yellen
said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Diane
Craft)