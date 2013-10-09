NEWSMAKER-Yellen brings dovish bent, communications skill to Fed table

By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 9 Janet Yellen, President
Barack Obama's pick to lead the Federal Reserve, combines a
solid reputation as an economist with a keen interest in
communication - fitting for someone who once joked that her
dinner guests should expect a discussion of economics.
Yellen, a former professor who is currently the Fed's vice
chair, has a reputation as one of the central bank's most
employment-focused officials and has also been at the forefront
of a communications "revolution" at the once-secretive Fed.
She has been a close ally of Chairman Ben Bernanke as he
took the central bank further and further into unfamiliar
terrain to boost the U.S. economy, backing three rounds of bond
buying that have swelled the Fed's balance sheet to about $3.7
trillion.
Obama announced on Wednesday that he would nominate Yellen
to succeed Bernanke. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she would
be the first woman to head the Fed in its 100-year history.
The white-haired Yellen played a big role in the Fed's
adoption of a 2 percent inflation target and its decision to
treat undershooting and overshooting that target as equally
problematic.
Like many Fed officials, Yellen, who counts hiking and
cooking among her hobbies, believes ensuring that the public and
financial markets understand the central bank's plans is
critical in making those policies effective.
"The effects of monetary policy depend critically on the
public getting the message about what policy will do months or
years in the future," she told a journalists' group in April.
The softly spoken 67-year-old is, by her own admission,
willing to tolerate inflation overshooting the Fed's 2 percent
target when faced with uncomfortably high unemployment. "A wise
and humane policy is occasionally to let inflation rise even
when inflation is running above target," she said in 1995.
In a speech last year, she argued the central bank can
achieve the best economic outcome by allowing inflation to
exceed the Fed's target for several years to achieve a faster
reduction in unemployment, as long as longer-term inflation
expectations remain in check.
WHAT'S FOR DINNER?
Yellen, who earned her doctorate in economics from Yale, was
the daughter of a Brooklyn doctor who saw patients in the family
home. Her mother was den mother to a troop of Cub Scouts.
Rich Rubin, a retired professor of medicine who was a
classmate of Yellen's for nine years, said that as a boy he
frequently visited the "cozy" Yellen home. He recalled Yellen,
quiet as usual, lingering around the fringes of the all-boys Cub
Scout group as they discussed literature.
"I remember her mom talking about books with us. It was
clear the family was a very cultured family," Rubin said.
Charles Saydah, a retired journalist who went to junior high
and Fort Hamilton High School with Yellen, said she was "a
self-described nerd, nose to the grindstone."
"We referred to her as a stealth intellect," said Saydah.
"She only called attention to herself when we compared marks -
she always got the highest marks."
Yellen decided to pursue a career in economics after hearing
Nobel prize-winning economist James Tobin speak and being
impressed by his combination of academic accomplishment and
public service.
Her notes of Tobin's lectures were so exhaustive that
students passed them around as study guides.
That thoroughness has stayed. Yellen arrives at Fed meetings
with carefully researched written remarks, delivering them in
measured tones with a slight, somewhat nasal Brooklyn accent
that nearly 30 years in California did not fully eradicate.
Yellen's experience in policymaking is as solid as her
career in academia, which included teaching at Harvard
University and the London School of Economics as well as the
University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business.
She had two stints as a Fed policymaker before becoming vice
chair, as a board member and as president of the San Francisco
Federal Reserve Bank, and headed former president Bill Clinton's
Council of Economic Advisers for 2-1/2 years.
Yellen has written extensively about monetary policy, but
she has also struck farther afield. One paper, written with her
Nobel Prize-winning economist husband George Akerlof, analyzed
single motherhood, arguing that a rise in out-of-wedlock births
was due to a decline in "shotgun" weddings. That paper proposed
forcing unwed fathers to pay child support.
Yellen met Akerlof when they were both at the Fed in
Washington; their wedding was hasty, although only because
Akerlof was moving to London and the couple wanted to stay
together. Their only child - Robert Akerlof - teaches economics
at the University of Warwick.
Yellen, whose love of gourmet food does not stop her
frequenting the Fed's staff cafeteria, joked in 1995 that dinner
at her house meant "a diet that is richer in discussions of
economics and policy issues than many people would find
appetizing."
DOVE FOR THE TIMES
While Yellen has a reputation as one of the Fed officials
most willing to risk higher inflation to bring the jobless rate
down, her track record offers a more nuanced picture of her
approach to monetary policy.
In 1996, she and then-Fed Governor Laurence Meyer paid a
visit to the central bank's chairman, Alan Greenspan, to warn
that leaving rates too low for too long could fan inflation.
Although the argument fell on deaf ears, "it tells you that
she's prepared to be hawkish when she needs to be," Meyer said.
In 1995, she convinced the Fed board that targeting a low
level of inflation would be better than aiming for no inflation
at all and in 2012, she was instrumental in pushing the Fed to
adopt a 2 percent inflation target.
"That was a very big step for the Fed, and it was managed
mostly by Janet," said former Fed Vice Chairman Alan Blinder.
"She was fighting for years and years, going back to her first
stint on the Fed, to adopt a 2 percent inflation target."
Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher, who also
backed an inflation target but is at the opposite end of the
policy spectrum to Yellen, said in September that Yellen would
make a great chair, even though her policy was "wrong" - showing
she has backing even among Fed hawks.
TALKING THE TALK
Markets will be looking to Yellen for clearer communication
about where Fed policy is heading, after the central bank's
failure to roll back stimulus at its September meeting caught
many investors on the back foot.
At her first policy meeting as the Fed's No. 2 official,
Bernanke tapped Yellen to lead a push to fine-tune the central
bank's communications to ensure its policy messages got through.
It was not her first such assignment: in 2007, she helped
revamp the Fed's economic forecasts, making them a more frequent
quarterly affair and extending their horizon to three years to
improve their usefulness as guideposts on the likely policy
path.
In late 2012, Yellen helped push the Fed's guidance even
further by backing a controversial idea to tie interest rates to
certain economic thresholds. Specifically, the Fed vowed to hold
rates near zero at least until the jobless rate fell to 6.5
percent as long as inflation did not exceed 2.5 percent.
That would allow investors to automatically adjust their
rate hike expectations based on economic data, she argued.
Yellen has been credited with seeing the dangers of the
housing bubble earlier than some of her colleagues, although her
warnings came too late to shield the economy from its deepest
recession since the Great Depression.
"In terms of risks to the outlook for growth, I still feel
the presence of a 600-pound gorilla in the room, and that is the
housing sector," she said at a meeting in June 2007, warning
there was a risk of further significant deterioration.
And yet Yellen underestimated the risks. In October 2007 she
told her colleagues that she believed the Fed had "roughly
neutralized the shock" from the collapse of the subprime
mortgage market by cutting interest rates the month before.
The Great Recession began two months later, setting the
stage for the Fed's unprecedented bond-buying and increasingly
detailed interest-rate guidance to return the economy to health.
With the labor market in slow-motion recovery, one of
Yellen's most critical and delicate tasks will be to guide the
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee as it tries to wean
markets off the Fed's bond-buying stimulus.
"I think I am as committed to price stability and the
attainment of price stability as any member of the FOMC," she
said in March 2010. "When the time has come, am I going to
support raising interest rates? You bet. I don't want to see
inflation pick up."