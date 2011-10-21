版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 22日 星期六 03:50 BJT

Fed not targeting stock prices, Yellen says

DENVER Oct 21 The Federal Reserve is not specifically trying to push stock prices higher by easing monetary policy, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday.

"We're certainly not targeting equity prices," she said in response to questions at a financial industry conference. "Monetary policy works ... by easing financial conditions generally. That involves a number of different channels."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐