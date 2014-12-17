FedEx quarterly profit rises, falls short of analyst expectations

CHICAGO Dec 17 Package delivery company FedEx
Corp reported a 23 percent jump in quarterly profits on
Wednesday driven by higher U.S. domestic package and
international export volumes, but fell short of analyst
expectations.
The Memphis-based company reported net income of $616
million for the quarter ending Nov. 30, compared with $500
million a year earlier. The company reported earnings per share
of $2.14, compared with $1.57 in the same quarter last year.
Wall Street analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.22.
FedEx reported revenue for the quarter of $11.9 billion,
below analysts expectations of $11.99 billion.
(Reporting By Nick Carey, Editing by Franklin Paul)