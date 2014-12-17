UPDATE 1-FedEx 2nd-quarter profit rises, but misses expectations

(Adds details, full-year 2015 forecast, background)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Dec 17 Package delivery company FedEx
Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday as U.S. domestic package and international export
volumes rose, and reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook.
Both FedEx and main rival United Parcel Service Inc
are in the final days of their holiday peak season, which has
boomed over the past decade due to the rise of e-commerce. Last
year both companies were hit by a last-minute surge in online
orders and bad weather that left an estimated 2 million packages
undelivered on Christmas Eve.
The two companies have worked closely with online retailers
in hopes of avoiding a repeat of last year, and so far the plans
appeared to be paying off.
Memphis-based FedEx reported net income of $616 million for
the second quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with $500 million a
year earlier. Earnings per share came to $2.14, a 36 percent
increase from $1.57 in the same quarter last year. Wall Street
analysts expected $2.22.
Revenue totaled $11.9 billion, below analysts' expectations
of $11.99 billion. Revenue rose in all of the company's major
business segments.
FedEx said its profits got a slight boost from falling fuel
prices and lower pension expenses, but those benefits were
partially offset by aircraft maintenance expenses.
The company still expects earnings per share for the fiscal
year ending May 31, 2015 to be in a range from $8.50 to $9.00.
Analysts have predicted $9.14.
(Editing by Franklin Paul and Jeffrey Benkoe)