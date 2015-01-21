CORRECTED-Teamsters lose one FedEx Freight ballot, withdraw another

(Corrects paragraph four to make clear where Teamsters lost
ballot)
CHICAGO Jan 21 FedEx Corp said on
Wednesday that the Teamsters have lost a ballot among drivers at
a FedEx Freight facility and withdrawn another ballot petition,
a fresh sign that the union's campaign to organize the company
may have run out of steam.
The vote at the facility of the package delivery company's
trucking unit took place on Jan 15, but the votes were not
counted until Wednesday because the National Labor Relations
Board had to rule first on which workers could be included in
the vote.
Following decades of failed attempts, the International
Brotherhood of Teamsters last October scored its first-ever
worker ballot wins at three FedEx Freight facilities. Those
three facilities employ a few hundred of the trucking unit's
19,000 drivers.
But they have lost another four ballots since the initial
wins, including the latest at a FedEx Freight facility in
Charleston, West Virginia, plus withdrawn six petitions. When
the union withdraws a ballot petition, it is generally seen as a
sign that the union is unlikely to win a vote.
"FedEx Freight drivers continue to reject the union and
demonstrate their strong preference for a direct relationship
with the company," the company said in a statement.
The Teamsters declined to comment.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Christian Plumb)