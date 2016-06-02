ICAP U.S. rate benchmark to continue until September

NEW YORK, June 2 The planned discontinuation of a U.S. interest rate benchmark this summer will be postponed for another two months after two financial industry groups asked for more time for Wall Street to adjust to its replacement.

The Risk Management Association and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said on Thursday ICAP agreed to their extension request. The interbroker dealer will continue to publish its index on the federal funds rate through Sept. 30, rather than ceasing its publication on July 27. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)