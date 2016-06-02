UPDATE 1-ICAP delays discontinuation of U.S. rate benchmark until September

(Add quote from groups, background)

NEW YORK, June 2 The planned discontinuation of a U.S. interest rate benchmark this summer will be postponed for another two months after two financial industry groups asked for more time for Wall Street to adjust to its replacement.

The Risk Management Association and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) said on Thursday ICAP agreed to their extension request.

The interbroker dealer will continue to publish its index on the federal funds rate through Sept. 30, rather than ceasing its publication on July 27, the groups said.

On May 4, the two associations said they endorsed the New York Federal Reserve's overnight bank funding rate, which debuted on March 2, as an alternative to ICAP's fed funds measure.

"We hope the Associations' recommendations and further work over the next few months will ensure a smooth changeover," said SIFMA's associate general counsel Rob Toomey in a statement.

Wall Street has sought an alternative to ICAP's fed funds rate measure, which is a widely used benchmark in securities lending, margin lending and interest rate swaps.

Trading in the fed funds market, or overnight lending among banks and mortgage finance agencies, dwindled following the global credit crisis, reducing its status as a reliable gauge on U.S. short-term interest rates. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)