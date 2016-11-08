Warm autumn weather cools U.S. feed demand, worsening grain glut

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 8 Unseasonably mild weather around
the United States is keeping pastures green and slowing feed
consumption rates by livestock, exacerbating an animal feed glut
that has dragged grain prices in many areas to the lowest levels
in years.
Feed grain sales that normally accelerate in November, when
colder weather increases the appetites of cattle and hogs, have
remained tepid. There is little hope for a bounce in the near
term, analysts said.
The National Weather Service has forecast above-normal
temperatures this month across the Plains and Midwest, home to
large cattle and hog herds.
Cattle rancher Barbara Cooksley has kept her 900 cows on
pasture a month longer than normal near Broken Bow, Nebraska.
Frost usually hits the area in mid-September, signaling the time
when cattle need feed pellets to supplement shrinking supplies
of forage.
"Cows would much prefer to keep on grazing. When there's
native grass available, it's better to leave the cows on that,"
Cooksley said.
Feed is abundant after record-large autumn harvests of U.S.
corn and soybeans followed a bumper crop of winter wheat.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted wheat
feed and residual use as the highest in four years due to
plentiful supplies and low prices.
Reduced shipments of distillers' grains, a byproduct of
corn-based ethanol, to China after the top buyer imposed
anti-dumping duties on imports from the United States also left
more available for the domestic market.
The feed options are a welcome reprieve for livestock
producers struggling with low prices for their animals. Reduced
profits have already prompted some cattle producers to cull
heifers.
"If you're an end user, this is a dream come true because
they are dealing with some horrendous livestock prices right
now," said Tanner Ehmke, senior economist with CoBank.
"But if you're a grain producer, it's not such a great thing
because we're going to be dealing with overhanging supplies for
quite some time," he said.
Bids for corn shipped by rail into Hereford, Texas, a
location seen as a barometer for feed demand from the cattle
industry, sank to a 52-cent premium above Chicago Board of Trade
corn futures, the weakest in nearly four years.
Pasture conditions in the Southern Plains feedlot states of
Texas and Kansas were above average, according to USDA data.
"The weather is so nice, the grass continues to grow.
There's not a lot of reasons to go out and buy grain. Until we
start to see the weather change, it's going to be slow," said a
Minnesota feed dealer.
The feed oversupply already is squeezing margins for grain
handlers such as Archer Daniels Midland Co and Bunge Ltd
, who blamed heightened competition in feed sales for weak
soy processing profit margins in their most recent quarters.
"Margins globally were impacted by softer-than-anticipated
(soy) meal demand, as low-quality, low-price wheat replaced corn
and soy meal in feed formulations," Bunge Chief Executive Soren
Schroder said during an earnings-day conference call last week.
To be sure, there are more animals to feed as U.S. livestock
herds and poultry flocks are the biggest in years. The U.S. hog
population reached 70.85 million on Sept. 1, highest level since
1943, and chicken and turkey flocks have rebounded from the
deadly avian influenza that killed 50 million birds in 2015.
Drought conditions in some parts of the South and the
Dakotas have dried pastures and limited grazing. Meanwhile, feed
dealers from the Texas Panhandle to the dairy country in upstate
New York are waiting for wintry weather to set in, forcing
livestock from pastures onto purchased feed instead.
"If you have some snow on the grass, you'd be feeding a
lot," said a trader who sells railcars of soymeal in Kansas
City.
