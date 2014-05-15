版本:
2014年 5月 16日

Dominion LNG export project to cause little environmental harm-FERC

WASHINGTON May 15 Dominion Resources' bid to export liquefied natural gas from the coast of Maryland cleared a critical hurdle on Thursday after it received a favorable environmental review from federal regulators.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's review of Dominion's Cove Point found that the project would not have a significant impact on the environment. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)
