UPDATE 2-U.S. energy regulator approves Sempra LNG export project

(Adds Sempra statement paragraph 5 and details from order)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. regulators on Thursday
approved Sempra Energy's bid to build a liquefied
natural gas export terminal in Louisiana, opening the door to a
significant expansion of the American role in global gas trade.
Sempra's Cameron LNG facility was the second gas export
project to get the green light to begin construction from the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the first since 2012,
when FERC permitted Cheniere's Sabine Pass project.
With the FERC approval in hand, Cameron will likely soon
receive its final permit from the Energy Department allowing the
facility to export gas to all countries, which would make it the
only project outside of Sabine Pass fully licensed at the
federal level.
The Energy Department issued a conditional export permit for
Cameron in February, contingent upon the project receiving a
construction license from FERC.
"Today's approval is another important step in delivering
natural gas to America's trading partners abroad," Debra Reed,
chief executive of Sempra Energy, said in a statement.
Cameron, Sabine Pass and more than two dozen other projects
are in a race to sell relatively cheap, abundant U.S. shale gas
to foreign countries where it can fetch higher prices.
A vocal coalition of heavy industrial companies, led by Dow
Chemical, has argued that this push for gas exports
could raise domestic energy prices and hurt the economy if left
unchecked.
But many Republicans and some Democrats from gas-producing
states have pressed for federal regulators to move quickly to
issue decisions on applications, warning that the United States
could lose out to other countries such as Qatar and Australia
seeking to export natural gas.
Companies must receive approval from FERC regarding the
safety and environmental impact of their projects before they
can begin construction.
The commission's order required Sempra to comply with more
than 75 conditions to mitigate the project's effects on the
surrounding area.
The Energy Department determines whether requests to export
LNG to countries without free trade agreements with the United
States are in the national interest.
Sempra shares, which posted record highs on Wednesday and
early Thursday in anticipation of FERC approval, were near
steady at $104.10 in midday U.S. trading.
Approval of the Cameron project comes as FERC's review
process faces greater public scrutiny. An Energy Department
proposal made in May, currently out for public comment, would
require companies to have a construction license from FERC
before DOE will act on their export applications.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)