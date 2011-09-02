版本:
FACTBOX-Who the FHFA has sued over subprime bonds

 Sept 2 The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency sued 17
financial institutions on Friday, for allegedly misrepresenting material
information when selling mortgage-backed securities.
 Below is a summary of banks that were sued, and the dollar value of
securities that the FHFA is suing over:
 BANK                               DOLLAR VALUE OF SECURITIES
                                             ($ BLNS)
 Ally Financial                               $6
 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)
    Bank of America                           $6
    Countrywide (unit of Bank of America)     $26.6
    Merrill Lynch (unit of Bank of America)   $24.853
 Barclays Plc (BARC.L)                        $4.9
 Citigroup Inc (C.N)                          $3.5
 Credit Suisse CSGN.VX*                     $14.1
 Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)                  $14.2
 First Horizon National Corp (FHN.N)          $0.883
 General Electric Co (GE.N)                   $0.549
 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)               $11.1
 HSBC (HSBA.L)*                               $6.2
 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)                  $33
 Morgan Stanley (MS.N)                        $10.58
 Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T)*                $2
 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L)               $30.4
 Societe Generale (SOGN.PA)                   $1.3
 TOTAL:                                       $196.165
 *Some lawsuits targeted subsidiaries and not the parent company
 Source: court documents
 (Compiled by Ben Berkowitz, Clare Baldwin, Dan Wilchins and Jonathan Stempel)

