UPDATE 2-UBS loses bid to dismiss FHFA mortgage debt case

* Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac said to lose money on mortgage
debt
* Judge refuses to dismiss securities law claims
* Judge dismisses negligent misrepresentation claims
* Lawsuit one of 17 brought by FHFA
By Jonathan Stempel
May 4 A U.S. judge has rejected UBS AG's
bid to dismiss a federal regulator's lawsuit accusing
it of misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
into buying billions of dollars of risky mortgage debt.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan said on Friday
that the Federal Housing Finance Agency may pursue claims that
UBS violated federal securities laws by misleading Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac into buying $6.4 billion of subprime and other
residential mortgage-backed securities.
The case is one of 17 that the FHFA filed last year against
banks over losses suffered by the housing finance giants on
approximately $200 billion of mortgage debt. Cote's decision is
the first to consider a defendant bank's motion to dismiss, and
the judge's reasoning may also be applied in the other cases.
"The court is essentially saying that banks do not get to
plead ignorance when they had an obligation to provide
information to investors," said Kathleen Engel, a professor at
Suffolk University Law School in Boston and co-author of "The
Subprime Virus."
"It will give the FHFA a lot of confidence to pursue its
cases, and make the banks very skittish."
The FHFA, the conservator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,
said the government-sponsored enterprises lost more than $1.1
billion on the securities as more borrowers fell behind or went
into foreclosure. It sought to hold UBS responsible for
marketing the securities as being safer than they were.
"A Securities Act defendant cannot simply claim that she
blindly reported information given to her by third parties and
thereby avoid liability for inaccuracies that made their way
into the offering materials," Cote wrote in a 66-page decision,
referring to a 1933 federal securities law.
She also dismissed claims accusing UBS of negligent
misrepresentation.
Bank of America Corp, Barclays Plc,
Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
are among the defendants in the other FHFA cases.
UBS spokesman Christiaan Brakman said Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac were sophisticated investors with "expert knowledge" of
mortgage industry practices and standards. He said UBS is
reviewing Cote's decision and is confident of its case.
Stefanie Johnson, an FHFA spokeswoman, said the regulator is
pleased with the decision and will continue to press its case,
"which is important to the enterprises and taxpayers."
SERIAL DEVIATIONS
The FHFA lawsuits are among many accusing banks of selling
mortgage securities that they knew or should have known were
riskier than advertised.
Losses on the securities have been a major contributor to
the five-year U.S. housing slump, and were a large factor in the
2008 global financial crisis.
The U.S. government has lost $151 billion on its investments
in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac since it seized the companies on
Sept. 7, 2008. FHFA director Edward DeMarco is trying to recoup
some of those losses and minimize future losses.
In its case against UBS, the FHFA sought to recover Fannie
Mae's and Freddie Mac's losses on debt that the Swiss bank sold
in 22 securitizations from September 2005 to August 2007.
It accused UBS of failing to perform adequate due diligence
on the underlying loans, and hiding or misstating the quality of
the underwriting, the ability of borrowers to make payments and
the frequency with which borrowers occupied their homes.
Cote said the FHFA had plausibly alleged that the mortgage
originators had "serially deviated" from their underwriting
standards, with the result that statements in the securities
offering materials that UBS provided were false.
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v. UBS Americas
Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-05201.