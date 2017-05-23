U.S. Federal Home Loan Banks rely less on short-term debt -FHFA's Watt

May 23 The U.S. Federal Home Loan Bank system
has made progress in depending less on short-term debt to fund
its longer-term assets through the sale of longer-dated bonds,
Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Melvin Watt said on
Tuesday.
The regulator of the FHLBank system, as well as sibling
mortgage finance agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
, has sought to address concerns the 11 regional
FHLBanks would be vulnerable if investor demand for their
short-term debt were to dry up.
"A year later, we have seen some progress on this front.
While the FHLBank System as a whole is reducing maturity
mismatches, some FHLBanks are doing better than others," Watt
said in a prepared speech at the annual conference of FHLB
directors in Washington.
Last year's money market fund reform has buttressed demand
for FHLBank short-term debt, or discount notes, but concerns
persist that this type of financing would be disrupted in times
of market turmoil as seen during the global credit crisis.
The FHLBank system lends to banks and other member financial
institutions primarily to help them make mortgages to consumers.
In 2016, it provided $705.2 billion in loans or "advances," up
$71.2 billion from a year earlier, bringing the system's assets
above the $1 trillion threshold for the first time since 2010.
As FHLBanks have reduced their offerings of discount notes
with durations of three months or less, they have raised their
issuance of floating-rate notes with maturities of up to 18
months and longer-dated securities through their global debt
program, Watt noted.
"In making all of these adjustments, the FHLBanks are being
aided by more favorable bond rates for longer-term debt, making
these issuances less expensive," he said.
Meanwhile, the FHFA plans to issue a liquidity rule by the
end of 2017, replacing the one outlined in 2009, to ensure the
FHLB banks have enough cash on hand during market stress, Watt
said.
Moreover, the regulator will continue to monitor the FHLB
system's lending to large members. While advances to smaller
members grew overall last year, the 10 largest borrowers
accounted for 80 percent of the increase, he said.
"We want to ensure that each FHLBank is pricing their
advances to large members appropriately and that the FHLBank has
appropriate contingency plans if a large member decreases demand
for advances or is unable to repay its advances," Watt said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)