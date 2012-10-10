UPDATE 2-California man linked to anti-Islam film denies violating probation

* Charged with probation violations on bank fraud conviction
* Linked to Internet video that sparked violent protests
* Production of the film itself doesn't violate U.S. law
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 A California man linked to
an anti-Islam film that stoked violent protests in the Muslim
world denied on Wednesday that he had violated his probation on
a bank fraud conviction, and he was sent back to jail until his
case can be heard on its merits.
The man, who has been known publicly as Nakoula Basseley
Nakoula, denied under oath in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles
that he committed eight probation violations, including lying to
officials over the scope his role in the film and using aliases.
If he is found to have violated the terms of his supervised
release from prison, the Egyptian-born Coptic Christian man
whose legal name is Mark Basseley Youssef could be sent back to
prison for two years.
A crudely made 13-minute video attributed to Youssef, 55,
was made in California and circulated online under several
titles including "Innocence of Muslims." The film portrays the
Prophet Mohammad as a fool and sexual deviant.
It touched off a torrent of anti-American unrest in Arab
and Muslim countries. That violence coincided with a separate
attack on U.S. diplomatic facilities in Benghazi that killed
four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to Libya.
As outrage against the film mounted, U.S. authorities said
they were not investigating the film itself. Youssef was taken
into custody last month over the probation issues and has been
held without bond at a Los Angeles federal detention center.
Youssef, wearing white jail garb, was escorted into court on
Wednesday by five U.S. marshals, his hands shackled in front of
him and a pair of reading glasses perched on his head.
Security was tight for the hearing, which was packed with
members of the media. Marshals confiscated the cell phones of
reporters before they entered the courtroom.
'DENY'
Prosecutors said Youssef violated the terms of his release
by using aliases, fraudulently obtaining a California driver's
license under another name and lying to probation officers by
falsely claiming his only involvement with the anti-Islam film
was as a script writer.
As U.S. District Judge Cristina Snyder read the eight
accusations against him, Youssef replied to each one with the
word: "Deny." An evidentiary hearing was set for Nov. 9.
Legal experts say Youssef's attorneys could argue that the
terms of his release in the 2010 bank fraud conviction did not
apply directly to his recent activities, in which people
associated with the film have said he misrepresented himself.
"It will be interesting to see what the judge does and what
the reaction is around the world," Loyola Law School professor
Stan Goldman said. "It's not exactly like an armed robber on
probation, getting caught with an automatic weapon in his
possession. It's a little more technical."
Youssef's lawyer Steve Seiden, who had previously expressed
concerns about his client's safety in jail, also asked the court
to move Youssef out of protective custody and into the jail's
general population. Snyder said she wanted to hear from Bureau
of Prisons officials before taking a decision.
The defendant, who had worked in the gas station industry
and most recently lived in a suburb of Los Angeles, declared at
the outset of his last hearing that he had changed his name to
Mark Basseley Youssef in 2002.
The probation issues were the latest of Youssef's legal
woes. An actress who says she was duped into appearing in the
anti-Islam film has sued him over the matter, identifying him as
the film's producer. Cindy Lee Garcia also named YouTube and its
parent company Google Inc as defendants in the case.
Google has refused to remove the film from YouTube, despite
pressure from the White House and others to take it down, though
the company has blocked the trailer in Egypt, Libya and other
Muslim countries.