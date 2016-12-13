UPDATE 1-Stock, bond markets could see sharp declines- U.S. financial watchdog

(Adds insurance, Treasury Department)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Dec 13 Stock and bond markets may be
riding for a fall as equity prices soar and interest rates stay
low, a federal monitor of U.S. financial stability said on
Tuesday, warning that such a tumble could inflict serious damage
on banks, life insurers and other important parts of the
economy.
The Office of Financial Research found stock valuations,
measured by comparing prices to earnings, have reached the same
high level that they hit before "the three largest equity market
declines in the last century."
At the same time, commercial real estate prices have climbed
while capitalization rates, which measure properties' returns,
are close to record lows, it found.
A price shock in one of these markets could threaten
financial stability by hurting funds and banks that have high
leverage or rely on short-term funding, the office added in its
annual report on the leading risks to the financial system.
In the report it said there were also risks posed by large
and interconnected banks, Brexit, computer hacking, swaps
clearinghouses, shadow banking and pressures on life insurance
companies.
President-elect Donald Trump's election victory has fueled a
stock rally, with the S&P 500 and Dow hitting record highs on
Tuesday, which could push valuations further upward.
The office also found nonfinancial firms went deeper into
debt this year to take advantage of low interest rates. A
possible wave of defaults by those companies could hurt their
lenders: banks, mutual funds, life insurers and pensions. Credit
to corporations is growing faster than the U.S. gross domestic
product and the ratio of their debt to earnings "is historically
high and rising," it said.
"In the last three decades, corrections in corporate debt,
equity prices, and commercial real estate prices have often
coincided," it said. "Continued low interest rates likely have
strengthened the links among these markets."
Low long-term interest rates have given businesses
incentives to borrow and pushed investors to pay more for
higher-yielding assets such as equities and commercial real
estate, it said.
Investors are now vulnerable to "to heavy losses from even
moderate increases in interest rates."
The office was created in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law to watch for warning signs of another financial
meltdown on par with the 2007-09 crisis. It is housed in the
Treasury Department, but its research supports the Financial
Stability Oversight Council made up of the heads of all the
financial regulators. While Trump and Republican lawmakers have
pledged to roll back parts of Dodd-Frank, the office's research
is expected to continue.
Currently the government is in a court battle over FSOC's
designation of MetLife Inc as "systemically important,"
which can lead to requirements to hold more capital.
In its report, OFR warned that low interest rates have
pushed down insurers' earnings and that the companies are
vulnerable to stock market declines. Also, major insurers are
connected to large banks and institutions, and there could be
spillover effects if one failed, it said.
OFR said that since the crisis the U.S. banks often
considered "too big to fail" have become more resilient.
But it added the eight biggest banks "remain large, complex,
and interconnected enough to pose potential risks to the U.S.
financial system." The plans known as "living wills" that banks
develop for managing a possible failure are weak and demonstrate
that a bankruptcy could still threaten stability, it added.
Shadow banking, where companies that are not banks make
loans, also poses a risk because lenders do not have government
backstops and because there is limited data on the extent of its
reach in the financial system, the report also said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Linda Stern, David
Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)