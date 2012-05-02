Officials probe fire at Tyler Perry's Atlanta studios

| ATLANTA
ATLANTA May 2 Investigators on Wednesday were
trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged the
exterior of a building at filmmaker Tyler Perry's Atlanta studio
complex late Tuesday.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at about
8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Atlanta Fire Department spokesman J.L.
Bundridge said. There were no injuries in the blaze and fire
investigators have not yet determined the cause, he said.
The 200,000-square-foot (18,580-square-metre) studio
complex, located in southwest Atlanta, includes five sound
stages, a 400-seat theater and a private screening room,
according to the studio's website.
Perry's film hits have included the 2005 breakout "Diary of
a Mad Black Woman" in which he played several characters
including the tough-talking grandmother Madea. He has since made
more than a dozen films, including spinoffs such as "A Madea
Christmas," that have successfully targeted a middle-class
African-American audience previously overlooked by Hollywood.
Perry regularly tops U.S. box office charts with the films
and television shows he writes, directs, produces and stars in.
He was named Forbes magazine's highest-paid man in entertainment
in 2011, above Jerry Bruckheimer and Steven Spielberg.
His movies are distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
The fire was reported under control within about an hour and
was contained to the exterior of the building, Bundridge said.
"It did not penetrate into the interior due to the concrete
masonry construction."