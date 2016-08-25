U.S. fines big Nebraska bank over credit card, ID theft marketing

Aug 25 First National Bank of Omaha will pay
$35.25 million of fines and refunds to settle charges by two
U.S. regulators that it duped hundreds of thousands of customers
into buying credit card and identity theft services they did not
want, understand or receive. It also apologized to customers.
Thursday's settlements with the Omaha-based unit of First
National of Nebraska Inc were announced by the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Treasury
Department's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The CFPB said First National Bank lured customers into
buying debt cancellation products meant to ease hardships such
as unemployment or big medical bills without making it clear it
was an add-on product that cost extra, and then made it hard to
obtain or cancel the products.
In addition, the CFPB and the OCC said the bank sold credit
monitoring services, "Privacy Guard" and "IdentitySecure," that
customers never received.
Regulators said the improper practices occurred between 1997
and 2012. First National Bank of Omaha will pay fines of $4.5
million to the CFPB and $3 million to the OCC, and said it will
reimburse $27.75 million to roughly 257,000 customers.
Daniel O'Neill, the bank's president, in a statement said
the bank has set aside reserves to cover the settlements, and
stopped marketing debt cancellation and credit monitoring
products in 2012.
"While the bank did not intentionally mislead our customers,
our oversight of the products and the vendor that administered
these products was lacking," he said. "To put it into familiar
terms, we did not provide our intended customer experience. For
this, we provide our sincere apology."
The CFPB said it has taken one dozen enforcement actions to
address illegal practices concerning credit card add-ons.
According to its website, First National of Nebraska is the
largest privately owned U.S. bank, with $18.8 billion of assets
and offices in seven U.S. states.
