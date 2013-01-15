AARP urges US entitlement reform on broad issues, not deficit

* Entitlement reform focus on health costs, retirement
security
* Programs seen as supports for a strained middle class
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 AARP, the powerful lobbying
group for older Americans, urged political leaders on Tuesday to
pursue so-called entitlement reform as part of a wide-ranging
discussion about healthcare costs and retirement security rather
than as a narrower deal on deficit reduction.
Laying out their agenda in the run-up to an intensive new
fiscal debate on Capitol Hill, AARP executives portrayed the
leading U.S. social spending programs - Social Security,
Medicare and Medicaid - as necessary supports for what the group
described as a declining middle class.
"We do need to make adjustments to Medicare and Social
Security and Medicaid, and AARP members realize that. But we
need to do so without compromising the health and retirement
security of the American people," AARP Chief Executive Barry
Rand said in a speech.
"The first thing we have to do is to broaden the current
debate in Washington from the narrow lenses of deficit
reduction," he added. "We need a full-blown discussion."
Washington is heading toward a new showdown over the federal
debt ceiling, with Republicans demanding deep spending cuts.
Against that setting Rand promised a determined campaign to
protect the popular social programs. But he also appeared to
have few illusions about the prospects of avoiding cutbacks as
part of a deficit-reduction deal.
"Congress controls what they want to do," Rand told
reporters after his speech.
The group, which has taken a harder line on Social Security
and Medicare reform over the past year, is also working to win
wider acceptance of President Barack Obama's healthcare reform
law. Many states have rejected plans to establish new online
health insurance marketplaces as part of the reforms, and are
also resisting calls to expand the national Medicaid program for
the poor, which pays for nursing home care among other things.
AARP, which has 37 million members aged 50 and older, issued
its call for a wider entitlement debate amid expectations that
Obama could turn upcoming deficit talks about the Medicare
program into a broader debate about rising healthcare costs.
The group also said that any changes in Social Security
should be focused on helping Americans obtain a more secure
retirement with benefits adjusted for inflation and continued
coverage for the disabled.
It endorsed a healthcare strategy that would lower
prescription drug prices, boost transparency on the cost and
quality of medical services, implement policies to promote
high-value integrated medical care.
AARP also reiterated its staunch opposition to two proposals
that have emerged in deficit talks: raising the enrollment age
for Medicare to 67 from 65, and retooling Social Security
cost-of-living adjustments to a slower-growing inflation measure
known as chained-CPI.
Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid have become deficit
reduction targets because underlying trends, primarily an aging
population top-heavy with retirees, and rising healthcare costs,
which together threaten to produce a massive drain on the
federal budget in years to come.
Spending on the three programs is forecast to nearly double
over the next decade, from a combined $1.6 trillion today to $3
trillion in 2022, according to the nonpartisan Congressional
Budget Office.
But AARP officials said the decline of the American middle
class since the Great Recession is likely to make those programs
more vital to the economic security of workers hit by high
healthcare costs, job losses, declining incomes and dwindling
savings that have made retirement an elusive option for many.