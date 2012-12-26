版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 27日 星期四 06:22 BJT

US administration urges Republicans not to block 'fiscal cliff' deal

HONOLULU Dec 26 As President Barack Obama cut short a Christmas vacation to resume talks to avoid the "fiscal cliff" of automatic year-end tax hikes and spending cuts, the White House on Wednesday called on congressional Republicans not to stand in the way of a resolution in the U.S. Congress.

"It's up to the Senate Minority Leader not to block a vote and it's up the House Republican leader, the Speaker of the House ... to allow a vote," a senior administration official told reporters traveling with the president.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐