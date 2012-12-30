版本:
US Senate leaders still have no fiscal cliff deal, time running out: senior aide

U.S. Senate leaders have not yet been able to reach a deal to a avert a "fiscal cliff," and with time running out, it is uncertain if they will get one, a senior Senate aide said on Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have been aiming to reach an agreement by 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) so that they can present it to previously scheduled closed-door meetings of their respective Democratic and Republican colleagues in an attempt to beat a New Year's Day deadline.

However, at this point, they still do not have an agreement, the aide said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

