UPDATE 1-U.S. Air Force to fund rescue helicopter in last-minute reversal

By Andrea Shalal and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Air Force decided
on Tuesday to start work on a new rescue helicopter by United
Technologies Corp's Sikorsky Aircraft in fiscal 2015, a
surprising turnaround hours after the Pentagon told Congress the
program had been postponed.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James made the abrupt decision
on the Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH) program shortly before
officials began briefing reporters about the Air Force's budget
for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
Influential lawmakers had pressed for the change, which was
the latest twist in a nearly decade-long quest by the Air Force
to replace its aging fleet of Sikorsky HH-60 Pave Hawk
helicopters.
"Moving forward with the CRH contract award protects a good
competitive price and effectively uses the $334 million Congress
appropriated for the program," James said in a statement.
"Over the last 10 years, the Air Force has discussed
upgrading the platform that performs this sacred mission for all
DoD personnel who go into harm's way," said James, referring to
the Department of Defense. "This mission is part of the military
ethos, and the Air Force is committed to providing it."
Analysts say the program to build 112 new helicopters is
valued at around $6.8 billion. In 2006, Boeing Co's H-47
Chinook helicopter was chosen, but the Pentagon canceled the $15
billion contract in 2009 after multiple protests by the losing
bidders.
The Air Force was poised last year to award the contract to
Sikorsky, the sole bidder, but delayed the decision while
independent cost estimators reviewed the bid.
The Air Force said it would take $430 million from other
priorities to fund the program, and hoped to award a contract to
Sikorsky by the end of June.
"Sikorsky and our teammate Lockheed Martin thank the
U.S. Air Force for enabling us to build a modern and affordable
combat rescue helicopter," said Sikorsky spokesman Frans
Jurgens.
Other potential bidders have dropped out, complaining the
rules favored Sikorsky's Black Hawk helicopter.
The Air Force said the award would come after a review by
senior Pentagon officials and an independent cost estimate.
CONGRESSIONAL PRESSURE
Senators Charles Schumer, who heads the Senate rules
committee, and Dick Durbin, who heads the Senate defense
appropriations subcommittee, called James on Tuesday after they
learned that the budget did not include funding for the rescue
helicopter, said a source familiar with the matter who is not
authorized to speak publicly about it.
"There's a lot of support for this program," the source
said.
Representative Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat,
applauded the decision and said she had spoken to James on
Tuesday afternoon about the 112 helicopter contract.
"The combat rescue helicopters are critical life-saving
assets that the Air Force has needed for years to replace its
current fleet of worn-down aircraft," she said in a statement.
DeLauro was one of 74 lawmakers in the House of
Representatives to sign a letter in December urging support for
the rescue helicopter program.
James said the program could still face challenges in
Congress and would have to be reevaluated if mandatory budget
cuts resumed in fiscal 2016.