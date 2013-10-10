Furloughs push U.S. air traffic system near "yellow" warning

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 10 The U.S. air traffic control
system is close to hitting a "yellow" alert level as people who
keep radar and other equipment running remain out on furloughs
due to the government shutdown, the head of the controllers
union said on Thursday.
Air travelers would face lengthy delays if a radar unit or
other equipment broke at a major U.S. airport because no one is
on duty to fix it, Paul Rinaldi, president of the National Air
Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), told Reuters in an
interview.
The system's safety has not deteriorated, Rinaldi said. But
"we're getting to yellow" in facing a major disruption from
equipment failure that could foul thousands of flights,
particularly if there was bad weather. Yellow indicates caution
and is not based on a risk scale used by aviation regulators.
Failure could affect big U.S. carriers such as Delta Air
Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines
, Southwest Airlines Co and others.
"The impact will come as we continue to run this system
without our full team out there," he said. "We're not doing
maintenance on radar equipment" or communication equipment.
"As that breaks down, that will limit the amount of
airplanes we put in certain areas," he said.
Rinaldi's statements on the 10th day of the government
shutdown coincided with a rally in Washington, D.C., by aviation
groups raising concern about the Federal Aviation
Administration's continuing furloughs of "non-critical" staff.
The FAA said its top concern is safety and that it has
contingency plans under which "controllers and other essential
employees will continue working in order to maintain the safety
of the national airspace system."
The nation's 14,600 air traffic controllers are working
through the budget crisis, but about 2,800 NATCA members,
including support specialists and engineers, are not working,
the union said.
"With fewer FAA employees on the job, some non-critical
inspections, registrations and certifications will take longer,"
said Jean Medina, spokeswoman at Airlines for America, a trade
group of U.S. carriers. She said the group believes safety will
not be compromised.
The furloughs also have affected the ability of planes and
pilots to complete their certifications and to register aircraft
sales, holding up deliveries of new planes to the market. The
FAA on Tuesday said it would begin recalling 800 of those
workers this week to help end the delays. Another 1,600 remain
furloughed. Overall, the agency has furloughed 15,500 workers,
or about one-third of its 46,000 employees.
Rinaldi said a radar failure at John F. Kennedy
International Airport in New York could foul thousands of
flights, leading to many hours of delay for passengers. He said
the FAA likely would recall workers to fix the problem, but the
time to fix it would be much longer than normal.
Equipment failure also could close runways, or even
airports, if instrument landing systems were affected. In bad
weather, pilots rely on such instruments to guide them through
low clouds to the runway.
Also, flight charts that are normally updated every month or
two are not being altered to reflect changes in the system,
meaning the charts are increasingly out of date, Rinaldi said.