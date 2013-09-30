版本:
U.S. Senate Democrats oppose very short-term spending bill -Baucus

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. Senate Democrats are united against an idea being floated in Congress to fund the government for a few days in order to avoid a government shutdown at midnight, Democratic Senator Max Baucus said.

Baucus, a senior Democrat, made the remark to reporters after a closed meeting of Senate Democrats.
