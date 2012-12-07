版本:
2012年 12月 8日

White House ready to respond to "any serious offer" - Biden

Arlington, Va. Dec 7 The White House is prepared to consider "any serious offer" from congressional Republicans to prevent sharp year-end tax increases and spending cuts, but an increase in tax rates must be part of the deal, Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"The president's ready to respond to any serious offer put on the table," Biden said.

He forecast that if both sides "act like adults" and can compromise, economic growth will strengthen. The U.S. economy, which added 146,000 jobs in November, is moving in the right direction, Biden said.

