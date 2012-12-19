版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 20日 星期四 03:31 BJT

Boehner: US tax-hike blame on Obama if he ignores Republican plan

WASHINGTON Dec 19 President Barack Obama will be responsible for taxes rising on Americans if he does not "get serious" about a balanced deficit reduction plan or demand Senate passage of a Republican bill to prevent tax increases on all income below $1 million, House Speaker John Boehner charged on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow the House will pass legislation to make permanent tax relief for nearly every American," Boehner said in a short on-camera statement. "Then the president will have a decision to make. He can call on the Senate Democrats to pass that bill, or he can be responsible for the largest tax increase in American history."

