版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 1日 星期二 04:07 BJT

Boehner says 'clean' U.S. funding bill 'not going to happen'

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Monday that Republicans in the chamber will not pass a government funding bill unless it contains some concessions from Democrats on President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.

Asked if Republicans would consider a "clean" bill to keep the government funding as a midnight deadline for a shutdown draws closer, Boehner said: "That's not going to happen."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐