Top Republican lawmaker optimistic can avert fiscal crisis

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner voiced optimism that Republicans
could broker a deal with the White House to avoid year-end
austerity measures, saying on Wednesday that Republicans were
willing to put revenues on the table if Democrats agreed to
spending cuts.
"I am optimistic that we can continue to work together to
avert this crisis sooner rather than later," the Ohio Republican
told reporters. "We (Republicans) put revenue on the table as
long as it is accompanied by serious spending cuts to avert this
crisis."
The $600 billion in tax increases and spending cuts will
start going into effect early next year if the Obama
administration and lawmakers cannot agree on how to change the
law. Top policymakers say these austerity measures could topple
the U.S. economy back into a recession.