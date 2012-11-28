UPDATE 1-Top Republican lawmaker optimistic can avert fiscal crisis

WASHINGTON Nov 28 U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner voiced optimism that Republicans could broker a deal
with the White House to avoid year-end austerity measures,
saying on Wednesday that Republicans were willing to raise
revenues if Democrats agreed to spending cuts.
"I am optimistic that we can continue to work together to
avert this crisis sooner rather than later," the Ohio Republican
told reporters. "We (Republicans) put revenue on the table as
long as it is accompanied by serious spending cuts to avert this
crisis."
Mandated $600 billion in tax increases and spending cuts
will start going into effect early next year if the Obama
administration and lawmakers cannot agree on how to change the
law. Top policymakers say these austerity measures could topple
the U.S. economy back into a recession.
Although the White House and top congressional leaders have
started negotiating, Democrats and Republicans are deeply
divided on how to reduce the trillion-d o llar-p l us U.S. budget
deficit and put the nation on a sound fiscal path.
"You're not going to grow the economy if you raise tax rates
on the top two rates," Boehner said. "We're willing to put
revenue on the table, as long as we're not raising rates."
President Barack Obama, who was re-elected this month after
campaigning to make the wealthy pay their fair share, wants to
raise taxes on the country's highest income earners. A handful
of powerful cor porate chief executive officers, i ncluding
Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, has come out in
support of higher taxes.
Blankfein and scores of business executives have been
warning Washington not to go over the " f iscal cliff" a nd let the
austerity measures kick in an d are meeting with lawmakers in
Washington on Wednesday.
Democrat Erskine Bowles, who along with former Republican
senator A lan Simpson crafted a plan to slash the budget deficit
at Obama's request, said the business community's involvement in
the fiscal debate is significant.
"It's one thing for me to talk about the effect on the rate
of growth, could be as much as 4 pe rcent, enough to put the U.S.
back into recession," Bowles told reporters as he arrived for
the meeting with the CEOs and Republicans.
"For (lawmakers) to hear that these companies are already
slowing their hiring down . .. f o r them to hear individually from
the business leader themselves, I think, makes it real that we
really got to do something," Bowles said.