Top U.S. Republican will comment on Obama's 'fiscal cliff' stance

UPDATE 3-Peugeot maker PSA says will honour existing Opel job guarantees
* Analyst thinks around 5,000 jobs could eventually go (Adds tweets by Opel CEO, PSA comments about Angela Merkel)
Washington, Nov 30 - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner will respond on Friday to President Barack Obama's latest comments on the stalemate over the fiscal cliff looming at year's end.
Boehner's office said that the Republican speaker will hold a news conference at 12:45 EDT (1745 GMT) to respond to the president's renewed call for tax cuts for the middle-class only.
* Analyst thinks around 5,000 jobs could eventually go (Adds tweets by Opel CEO, PSA comments about Angela Merkel)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal