版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 1日 星期六 01:24 BJT

Top U.S. Republican will comment on Obama's 'fiscal cliff' stance

Washington, Nov 30 - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner will respond on Friday to President Barack Obama's latest comments on the stalemate over the fiscal cliff looming at year's end.

Boehner's office said that the Republican speaker will hold a news conference at 12:45 EDT (1745 GMT) to respond to the president's renewed call for tax cuts for the middle-class only.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐