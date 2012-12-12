版本:
Boehner sees "serious differences" on resolving US fiscal 'cliff'

WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday he still has "serious differences" with President Barack Obama over how to resolve the year-end "fiscal cliff" as top Republicans vowed to stay in Washington until just before - and after - Christmas to reach a deal.

"I was born with a glass half full. I remain the most optimistic person in this town. But we've got some serious differences," Boehner told reporters at a news conference.

