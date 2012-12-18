Boehner: Obama 'fiscal cliff' offer 'not there yet,' but has hope

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday said President Barack Obama's most recent offer to avert the "fiscal cliff" is "not there yet," but he still hopes he can reach a deal with the White House.
Republican Boehner spoke to reporters after meeting with his Republican caucus to gauge their support for his recent offer on raising taxes on income above $1 million.
A vote on that legislation, an attempt to stem billions in automatic tax increases, could come as early as this week, he said.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.