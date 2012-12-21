Boehner to hold press conference, likely on 'fiscal cliff'

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON Dec 21 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) Friday that likely will focus on his thoughts on how to avoid the "fiscal cliff" at year's end.
Late on Thursday, Boehner abandoned attempts to pass a narrow Republican remedy to the tax and spending problem when he could not muster enough votes in his own party.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.