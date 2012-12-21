版本:
Boehner to hold press conference, likely on 'fiscal cliff'

WASHINGTON Dec 21 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) Friday that likely will focus on his thoughts on how to avoid the "fiscal cliff" at year's end.

Late on Thursday, Boehner abandoned attempts to pass a narrow Republican remedy to the tax and spending problem when he could not muster enough votes in his own party.

