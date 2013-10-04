Boehner won't rely on Democrats to pass U.S. debt limit hike -lawmaker

WASHINGTON Oct 4 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner told Republicans in the House of
Representatives on Friday that he will not rely on Democratic
votes to pass a "clean" debt ceiling increase without spending
cuts, lawmakers said.
Boehner, in a meeting with House Republicans, denied media
reports that he intended to bring such a "clean" debt ceiling
bill to the House floor, said Representative Shelly Moore Capito
of West Virginia.
"He told us that was inaccurate and that he was going to
stay strong and work with us to find a solution and that was the
key to success," Capito told Reuters after the meeting.