Boehner: U.S. Republicans will not pass 'clean' debt-limit increase

WASHINGTON Oct 6 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner said on Sunday that there is "no way"
Republican lawmakers will agree to a measure to raise the
nation's debt ceiling unless it includes conditions to rein in
deficit spending.
Pressed on the ABC news program "This Week" on whether the
Republican-led House would pass a "clean" debt ceiling increase
that included no conditions, Boehner replied: "I told the
president, there's no way we're going to pass one."
"We're not going down that path," he added. "It is time to
deal with America's problems. How can you raise the debt limit
and do nothing about the underlying problem?"
As the country moved into the sixth day of a government
shutdown, Boehner was equally adamant that Republicans would
demand concessions for any bill to reopen the government.
Republicans want changes to President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law known as Obamacare as a condition for
backing a measure to fund government agencies.
Obama and the Democratic-led Senate have rejected that
demand.
Obama has also said it is the responsibility of Congress to
raise the debt limit by an Oct. 17 deadline when the government
will begin running short of the funds needed to pay its bills.
He has said he will not negotiate with Republicans over that
issue.
On the impasse over the government shutdown, Boehner said
there had "absolutely not" been any changes in the Republican
position on the bill to fund the government.