Republicans have votes for U.S. govt funding, Obamacare measure -Boehner

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he was confident that majority Republicans in the chamber would pass a stop-gap U.S. funding measure on Friday that denies money for "Obamacare" health insurance reforms.

At a news conference on Thursday, Boehner also said Republicans had "no interest" in defaulting on U.S. debt in the looming debate over raising the U.S. debt limit.

"We will deliver a big victory in the House tomorrow and then this fight will move over to the Senate where it belongs. I expect my Senate colleagues to be up for the battle," Boehner said.