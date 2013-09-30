版本:
U.S. House Speaker Boehner not backing down on budget showdown

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 With a government shutdown looming, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Monday showed no sign of backing down from Republican insistence on linking a bill to fund the federal government to a delay in President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

"The House has done its work," Boehner said on the House floor, referring to the Republican-passed bill that would continue funding of the government while delaying the health law for one year and repealing a tax on medical devices. He urged the Senate to pass the Republican-passed bill.

Democrats who control the Senate have said they would remove the Obamacare and medical device-tax provisions and send a "clean" funding bill back to the House.

If the stalemate is not resolved by midnight, the government will shut down.
