U.S. House Speaker Boehner not backing down on budget showdown

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 With a government shutdown
looming, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on
Monday showed no sign of backing down from Republican insistence
on linking a bill to fund the federal government to a delay in
President Barack Obama's signature health care law.
"The House has done its work," Boehner said on the House
floor, referring to the Republican-passed bill that would
continue funding of the government while delaying the health law
for one year and repealing a tax on medical devices. He urged
the Senate to pass the Republican-passed bill.
Democrats who control the Senate have said they would remove
the Obamacare and medical device-tax provisions and send a
"clean" funding bill back to the House.
If the stalemate is not resolved by midnight, the government
will shut down.