Boehner says US House still considering plans on debt limit, funding

WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday that no decisions had been made yet regarding House of Representatives legislation to reopen the government and raise the debt limit.

"There are a lot of opinions about what direction to go. There have been no decisions about what exactly we will do. But we're going to continue to work with our members on both sides of the aisle, to try to make sure that there's no issue of default and to get our government reopened," Boehner told a news conference after meeting with House Republicans.

"I have made clear for months and months that the idea of default is wrong and we shouldn't get anywhere close to it."