UPDATE 1-Republicans seek 3-month debt limit increase, Senate budget

* Republican leaders tell lawmakers "no budget, no pay"
* More borrowing power needed sometime mid-Feb to early
March
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. Jan 18 U.S. House
Republican leaders on Friday said they would seek to pass a
three-month extension of federal borrowing authority next week
to buy time - on pain of losing their own paychecks - for the
Democratic-controlled Senate to pass a budget plan that shrinks
budget deficits.
The plan, hatched at a House Republican retreat, marks a new
strategy from the party to break a budget deadlock by forcing
the Senate to act first.
The Treasury needs congressional authorization to raise the
current $16.4 trillion limit on U.S. debt sometime between
mid-February and early March.
The Senate has not passed a formal budget resolution in
nearly four years, while the House has passed budgets that have
died in the Senate.
Under the planned legislation, House Majority Leader Eric
Cantor said if the Senate or the House fail to pass a budget by
April 15, lawmakers' pay would be withheld.
"Next week, we will authorize a three-month temporary debt
limit increase to give the Senate and House time to pass a
budget," Cantor said in an emailed statement.
"If the Senate or House fails to pass a budget in that time,
members of Congress will not be paid by the American people for
failing to do their job. No budget, no pay," he said on the last
day of a House Republican retreat in Williamsburg.
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said there should be no
long-term increase in the federal debt limit until the Senate
passes a budget, and House Republicans will try to force the
Senate into action to cut spending.
"We are going to pursue strategies that will obligate the
Senate to finally join the House in confronting the government's
spending problem. The principle is simple: no budget, no pay,"
Boehner said in excerpts of his closing remarks to the retreat
at a golf resort in Williamsburg.
Adam Jentleson, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid, said the Senate would consider the increase if it was
"clean."
"It is reassuring to see Republicans beginning to back off
their threat to hold our economy hostage," Jentleson said in an
emailed statement. "If the House can pass a clean debt ceiling
increase to avoid default and allow the United States to meet
its existing obligations, we will be happy to consider it."
Congress has relied largely on stop-gap funding measures to
keep government agencies and programs running.
A House Republican leadership aide said it was not currently
anticipated that the three-month debt limit increase legislation
would include spending cuts. Although Boehner has previously
sought at least $1 in long-term spending cuts for every dollar
of debt limit increase, the aide said that the reforms
associated with requiring budgets from both chambers would meet
the speaker's requirements.
Spending cuts would be demanded of any longer term debt
limit increase, the aide said, and Congress would still have to
continue dealing with two other fiscal deadlines, the March 1
launch of automatic spending cuts, and government funding
legislation that is needed by March 27.