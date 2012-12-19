House Republicans to vote on 'fiscal cliff' bill Thursday- Cantor

WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. House of Representatives
Majority Leader Eric Cantor said he expects a vote on a
Republican offer to avert the "fiscal cliff" on Thursday, and he
expects to have enough votes to pass the measure.
Cantor spoke on Tuesday, a day after top Republicans
rejected the latest White House offer to avert some $600 billion
in tax hikes and spending cuts looming at year's end, known as
the fiscal cliff.
Instead, Republicans plan a vote on a bill to raise taxes on
income above $1 million while extending low rates for other
taxpayers.