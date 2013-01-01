版本:
CORRECTED-Cantor: no decision when US House will vote on fiscal cliff bill

(Corrected to drop reference to Cantor emerging from Boehner office)

WASHINGTON Jan 1 The Republican leader of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday no decision has been made on when his chamber will vote on the Senate-passed "fiscal cliff" bill.

"We have not made a decision yet," House Republican Leader Eric Cantor told Reuters at the U.S. Capitol. Cantor said such a decision would be made soon, however. It could come as early as later in the day.

The House was to reconvene at noon EST/1700 GMT.

(Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Bill Trott)
