CORRECTED-Cantor: no decision when US House will vote on fiscal cliff bill

BRIEF-C-Com reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrected to drop reference to Cantor emerging from Boehner office)
WASHINGTON Jan 1 The Republican leader of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday no decision has been made on when his chamber will vote on the Senate-passed "fiscal cliff" bill.
"We have not made a decision yet," House Republican Leader Eric Cantor told Reuters at the U.S. Capitol. Cantor said such a decision would be made soon, however. It could come as early as later in the day.
The House was to reconvene at noon EST/1700 GMT.
(Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue for three months ended February 28, 2017 was $5.1 million, representing a 2% decrease over prior quarter's revenue of $5.2 million
LONDON, April 13 U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday and were on track for the biggest weekly decline since late 2015 after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to see interest rates stay low, while inflows into bonds drained life from stocks.