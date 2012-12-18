版本:
White House: path for fiscal cliff compromise is clear

WASHINGTON Dec 18 President Barack Obama's latest offer to Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives is a "good faith" effort to reach a compromise on averting the tax hikes and automatic spending cuts in the "fiscal cliff," the White House said on Tuesday.

"The president has demonstrated an obvious willingness to compromise and move more than halfway toward the Republicans," Obama spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

