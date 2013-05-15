版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 16日 星期四 04:44 BJT

U.S. makes first move to buy time under debt ceiling

WASHINGTON May 15 The Obama administration on Wednesday said it was taking the first in a potential series of emergency cash measures to allow the government to keep paying the nation's bills once a temporary suspension of the debt ceiling lapses this weekend.

To preserve its borrowing capacity, the Treasury Department said it will suspend issuance of state and local government series securities -- known as "slugs" -- beginning on Friday at noon.

Slugs are low-interest Treasury securities offered to state and local governments to invest proceeds from municipal bond sales.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐