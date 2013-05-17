U.S. Treasury tells Congress it has more time under debt ceiling

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 17 The Obama administration on Friday notified Congress it was prepared to take extraordinary steps to allow it to keep paying the nation's bills once a temporary suspension in the government's debt ceiling lapses this weekend.
To preserve its borrowing capacity, the Treasury Department said it would use the same measures that have been used in previous debt limit impasses to continue paying the nation's bills on time to free up $260 billion in headroom.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict