This week's Commitments of Traders, cotton data delayed - CFTC

WASHINGTON Oct 17 Key data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission - the Commitments of Traders and Cotton on Call reports - will not be published this week as scheduled, the agency said.

Employees of the U.S. derivatives industry watchdog returned to work on Thursday after most were furloughed from Oct. 1 as part of the partial federal government shutdown.

"The CFTC is performing the work necessary to resume publishing these and other reports and will announce a revised schedule once more information becomes available," the agency said.

The closely watched Commitments of Traders report shows the holdings of participants in various U.S. futures markets and are used by traders and analysts to infer potential market trends.