U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges 'yes' vote on debt deal

WASHINGTON Oct 16 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
said on Wednesday it was urging members of the Senate and House
of Representatives to vote "yes" on a bipartisan deal to raise
the debt ceiling and end a federal government shutdown.
"The consequences to the U.S. economy and the American
business community of a default are too extreme to be allowed to
occur," Bruce Josten, the powerful business group's senior
lobbyist, said in a statement explaining its position.
The Chamber also said default will not contribute to an
environment in Congress that would rein in spending, and said a
default would exacerbate long-term debt, deficit and spending
issues.