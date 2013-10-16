U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges 'yes' vote on debt deal

WASHINGTON Oct 16 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Wednesday it was urging members of the Senate and House of Representatives to vote "yes" on a bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling and end a federal government shutdown.

"The consequences to the U.S. economy and the American business community of a default are too extreme to be allowed to occur," Bruce Josten, the powerful business group's senior lobbyist, said in a statement explaining its position.

The Chamber also said default will not contribute to an environment in Congress that would rein in spending, and said a default would exacerbate long-term debt, deficit and spending issues.