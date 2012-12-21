US House adjourns until after Christmas with no "fiscal cliff" vote

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON Dec 20 The U.S. House of Representatives will adjourn until after Christmas, Republican Representative Peter Roskam said on Thursday, after Republican leaders conceded they could not gather enough Republican votes to pass their tax bill designed to avert the "fiscal cliff."
Roskam said "tomorrow is another day" when asked if he was disappointed by the setback. House Speaker John Boehner had pushed a "Plan B" that would have raised taxes on families with net incomes over $1 million annually while extending other tax breaks. The White House had threatened to veto it.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.