Conservative group urges 'no' vote on deal to end U.S. shutdown

WASHINGTON Oct 16 The Club for Growth, a
conservative advocacy group that backs lower government
spending, urged the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on
Wednesday to vote "no" on a bipartisan deal to raise the debt
limit and end the federal shutdown.
In a letter to congressional offices from Andy Roth, the
group's vice president of government affairs, the Club for
Growth said the deal announced by Senate leaders appears to
include no changes in expensive entitlement programs and no
spending cuts.
"Our Congressional Scorecard for the 113th Congress provides
a comprehensive rating of how well or how poorly each member of
Congress supports pro-growth, free-market policies and will be
distributed to our members and to the public," Roth said.