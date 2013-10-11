版本:
Obama shows interest in Republican debt limit, funding plan -Sen. Collins

WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. Republican Senator Susan Collins said President Barack Obama on Friday expressed interest in elements of her plan to extend the federal debt limit and reopen the government, but "did not endorse it."

Collins said that during a meeting with Republican senators at the White House, Obama did not reject outright part of her plan that calls for a repeal of a tax on medical devices, which will help fund insurance subsidies in Obama's signature healthcare reform law, known as Obamacare.

"He obviously did not agree with my descriptions of the negative impact of the tax. But he clearly also recognizes that it is not the heart of Obamacare in any way, and that as long as the revenue is replaced, as I proposed, that it does not hurt his signature program," said Collins, who is from Maine.
