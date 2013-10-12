版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 13日 星期日 00:45 BJT

U.S. Senate Democratic leaders oppose Collins plan on fiscal stalemate -top aides

WASHINGTON Oct 12 U.S. Senate Democratic leaders intend to reject a proposal by Republican Senator Susan Collins to end the fiscal stalemate, senior aides said on Saturday.

The Collins measure has drawn some bipartisan interest, but Senate Democratic leaders oppose it, contending it would give up too much, including scrapping a new medical device tax that would raise $30 billion over 10 years for President Barack Obama's healthcare law, aides said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐